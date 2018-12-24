With the playoffs on the line in Week 17, the Eagles' game against Washington was moved from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. on Dec. 30.
The Minnesota-Chicago game, Seattle-Arizona game, and Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco game will kick off at the same time, so the matchups with NFC wild-card implications will all be played at the same.
The Eagles need to beat Washington and have either the Vikings lose to the Bears, or the Seahawks to lose against the Chiefs on Sunday night and to the Cardinals in Week 17. Washington has already been eliminated from the playoffs.
The Bears still have something to play for, though, because a win over the Vikings and a Rams loss would give them a first-round bye.
All that the Eagles can control is their own game, but there will be scoreboard watching throughout the afternoon.