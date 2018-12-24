I thought maybe he was open and didn’t get the ball, but watching the replay, turns out Agholor tried to block Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham, who illegally rocked him in the chin/facemask area and spun away to tackle Ertz. The coaches might have held Agholor accountable for Ertz not getting out of bounds. Given what Cunningham did, that would have been harsh. Understandable reaction from Agholor, whose 83-yard touchdown catch later in the game might have made everyone involved much happier.