Interesting question, because this is a huge offseason priority. The Eagles need to upgrade at running back. I believe they know that, too. I don’t see them making a big play for Le’Veon Bell, though. I don’t think the Eagles will invest that type of cap space in the position right now, and I also don’t think they want to mess with their compensatory pick formula given the amount of players I expect to leave. Then again, he’s an elite player. More than likely, I think the Eagles are aggressive in the draft. I can see them taking a running back with one of their two second-round picks.