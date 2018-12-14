“Eleven [personnel] is kind of the trend right now," Ertz said, "because, most of the time, you get a defense that has an extra DB, and typically, it’s easier to run the ball against that defense. But, at the same time, when you have two tight ends who can do both [block and catch], I feel like it presents a lot of matchup problems. You can’t be one-dimensional. In years past, it was like that.