“To be an underdog and get back to that, we had to go through a lot as a team, because we didn’t start out that way this year,” Foles said. “It was actually the opposite, and then we went through some growing pains as a team. We had to fight through it. On the outside, everyone’s wondering what happened. We’re sticking together, going through the adversity, and I think the big thing, through it all, was that we continued to evolve, and your DNA as a team starts meshing together. We’ve talked about that. Every year, it’s a new DNA. So I think it’s brought us closer together, what’s happened this year, the ups and downs and everything.”