“I realized I needed to hone in, and when I did just focus on the simple things in the day and everything should be overwhelming me, it wasn’t,” Foles said. “And it was actually peaceful. Playing in the Super Bowl, it was a big-stage scenario – it’s a really big stage -- but I remember staying in the moment, not worrying about the clock, not worrying about the score. When the play was called, just getting in the huddle. Just reminding myself that, it was peaceful. Which it shouldn’t be. But it was.