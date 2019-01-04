Foles nearly retired from football after the 2016 season. He’d followed his Pro Bowl 2013 season as an Eagle with Chip Kelly with a poor start to 2014, ended halfway through by a broken collarbone. In 2015, Kelly traded Foles to the Rams, where he flopped, and considered quitting the game. Chief coach Andy Reid had just lost Daniel to the Eagles, and he convinced Foles to become his backup Kansas City for the 2016 season. When Foles became a free agent in 2017, Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman changed course. They swallowed an $11.1 million payroll hit for 2017 -- the money they still owed Daniel, plus Foles' $7 million.