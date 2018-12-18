Some of what happened Sunday was just serendipity, however. Wentz, watching from the sideline, saw Jared Goff look as unsettled facing the pass rush as any QB the Eagles have faced this season. He saw Goff tripped by his center on third-and-1, then saw him try to save the situation by flinging the ball into the arms of Eagles safety Corey Graham, setting up an Eagles touchdown. (The league has changed the scoring of that play, by the way, to a sack by Kamu Grugier-Hill and a fumble, which contradicts what Goff said after the game, but so it goes.)