So, after the Birds lost by 41 in New Orleans in Game 10 with Wentz at quarterback, Pederson — who had the added challenge of incorporating trade-deadline receiver Golden Tate into the lineup — simplified the Eagles' scheme. He simplified it further after a Game 13 loss at Dallas. That was the last game Wentz played before the team diagnosed his aching back as a fractured vertebra and benched him for the season. Foles took over the following week, but Pederson swore he’d planned to simplify the offense before Wentz’s diagnosis.