Left guard Isaac Seumalo practiced next to center Jason Kelce in the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, which could be an indication that Seumalo will return to the starting lineup if he plays on Sunday. Seumalo has missed the last three games because of a pectoral injury and was limited on Thursday. Stefen Wisniewski, who started throughout the Super Bowl run, replaced Seumalo during three consecutive wins. Seumalo would not comment on who would start, deferring the question to Doug Pederson. …Foles was a full participant in practice on Thursday, a sign that he took his full allotment of practice snaps with his ribs injury. Kelce (knee) was also a full participant. Linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), and quarterback Carson Wentz (back) did not practice. Bennett is expected to play on Sunday. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (knee), defensive back Avonte Maddox (oblique), tackle Jason Peters (quadricep), running back Wendell Smallwood (hand), and wide receiver Mike Wallace (ankle) were all limited. Maddox and Smallwood are new additions to the injury report.