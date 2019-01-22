Sometimes, top prospects who don’t feel they need to burnish their credentials skip Mobile, and the risk of injury from a week of practice. Last week, Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen, a projected top-five pick, declined his invitation, meaning none of those four guys Jeremiah projected in his top five will be here, since Nick Bosa, Rashan Gary, and Quinnen Williams are all underclassmen. But the Eagles don’t choose until 25th overall in the first round, so they aren’t likely to be getting any of those guys anyway.