The Eagles activated wide receiver Mike Wallace from injured reserve on Monday, bringing the veteran deep threat back to the roster in time for the Eagles’ Week 17 game against the Washington Redskins -- and perhaps even the playoffs.
Wallace, 32, suffered a broken right fibula in a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay. He went on injured reserve, and the team maintained hope that he would return this season. The Eagles are allowed to bring two players back from IR; tight end Richard Rodgers was the first.
The Eagles missed Wallace this season. He was supposed to replace Torrey Smith as the outside wide receiver who can stretch the field. Wallace, a former Pro Bowler, has a career average of 15 yards per catch since entering the NFL with the Steelers in 2009. He returns to a roster that has since added Jordan Matthews and Golden Tate to go along with Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, so it’s not yet known how Wallace will fit.
However, he comes at a time when the Eagles have seemed to rediscover the deep ball. They have 10 passing plays of at least 20 yards since Nick Foles took over at quarterback two weeks ago. Foles will start on Sunday.
The Eagles also promoted cornerback Josh Hawkins from the practice squad. Hawkins, 25, has played 31 career games with Green Bay and Carolina. He has three career starts.
To make room for Wallace and Hawkins, the Eagles waived cornerbacks De’Vante Bausby and Chandon Sullivan.
Left tackle Jason Peters is “day-to-day” after playing only five snaps against the Texans because of a quadriceps injury. Halapoulivaati Vaitai would likely start at left tackle if Peters cannot play. Peters has not missed a start this season. …Cornerback Sidney Jones is considered day-to-day, but it sounds like it will be a stretch that he can return from a hamstring injury for Sunday’s game. Jones has missed the last two games. … There appears to be optimism that offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo can return from a pectoral injury this week. He also has missed the last two games.