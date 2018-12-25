Left tackle Jason Peters is “day-to-day” after playing only five snaps against the Texans because of a quadriceps injury. Halapoulivaati Vaitai would likely start at left tackle if Peters cannot play. Peters has not missed a start this season. …Cornerback Sidney Jones is considered day-to-day, but it sounds like it will be a stretch that he can return from a hamstring injury for Sunday’s game. Jones has missed the last two games. … There appears to be optimism that offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo can return from a pectoral injury this week. He also has missed the last two games.