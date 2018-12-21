--With the Eagles using more 12 personnel the last two games, Golden Tate has been on the field much less. He played just 22 snaps against the Rams and 20 the week before against the Cowboys. The Eagles acquired Tate without a clear idea of how they were going to use him. With the Lions, he was one of the league’s more productive third-down receivers. But in six games with the Eagles, he has just seven third-down receptions, and only three for first downs. “Golden is more of a running back playing receiver than he is a receiver playing receiver,’’ said ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, a former teammate of Tate’s in Detroit. “I mean that as a compliment. That’s kind of like how Tyreek Hill is with the Chiefs. Golden isn’t the guy you’re going to put out there by yourself and he’s going to go win one-on-one routes all the time. You want to find ways to get him the ball either stationary in space or running against coverage. They just haven’t been able to do that. I don’t know why it’s been so hard to implement him to his strengths.’’