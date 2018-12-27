This is the second “last season” before retirement for Darren Sproles, who decided to come back in 2018 when he only managed to play three games in 2017 before suffering arm and knee injuries. Of course, Sproles then missed 10 games this season with hamstring issues. But since returning to the fray Dec. 3, in the Eagles’ first meeting with Washington, Sproles has gotten better and better, and he enters this week’s game as a big part of the offense.