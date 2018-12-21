It was a short and light week of work for the Eagles following their upset win in Los Angeles, and that might have been a smart thing. Not playoff fever, but a maleficent stomach bug infested parts of the locker room, and the less time spent there the better. Both receiver Alshon Jeffery and kicker Jake Elliott had to be cut loose from practice, so to speak, and we’ll leave that where it is. There has been enough questioning of the organization’s medical staff without dragging the team gastroenterologist into it, too.