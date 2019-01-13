The Eagles unlikely playoff run continues this afternoon in New Orleans, where they’ll take on Drew Brees and the No. 1 seed Saints in the Superdome.
Most NFL experts don’t seem to be giving the Eagles much of a chance, and it’s hard to blame them, considering the Saints blew out the Birds 48-7 back in November. Just one of our Eagles beat writers think the Birds will win, and every single one of both CBS’s and ESPN’s NFL experts picked the heavily favored Saints to win this afternoon.
But NFL analyst and former head coach Tony Dungy is still high on the Eagles, and was the only member of NBC’s crew to pick the Birds to upset the Saints on Football Night in America on Saturday.
“That dome gets rocking. Sean Payton is going to come out offensively with quick rhythm, quick tempo, try to bury them early,” Dungy said. “But Philadelphia has to withstand that opening salvo. And I really believe, if they’re in the game after 10 minutes, watch out for the Eagles and Nick Foles.”
Dungy was a loyal Eagles backer during last year’s Super Bowl run, calling them a “team of destiny.” And last week, he picked the Eagles to upset the Bears in Solider Field, which they did thanks to Cody Parkey’s miraculous “double doink” missed field goal, which bounced off the uprights in the final seconds of the game.
“The only thing that worries me is if they beat Chicago, they’ll have two games against really top offensive firepower in New Orleans and Los Angeles, probably,” Dungy told the Inquirer and Daily News last week. “But they’ve already done it once in Los Angeles, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch today’s game:
When: Sunday, Jan. 13
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Lou.
Time: 4:40 p.m. kickoff
TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app and Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Tony Corrente
As with every game, staff writers Zach Berman, Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter.
Eagles Pregame Live kicks off at 3 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ (due to with Michael Barkann, Barrett Brooks, Seth Joyner, and Ray Didinger. Eagles Postgame Live will air immediately after the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia, followed by End Game with Marc Farzetta, Brooks and Joyner.
NBC10 will air Eagles GamePlan at 1 p.m. with John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick, followed by Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 1:30 p.m., hosted by Danny Pommells. At 2 p.m., the station will air the two-hour live news special NBC10 News Special: Defend the Ring.
FOX 29 will air Fox 29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m., featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin. Good Day: Game Day – a special Eagles edition of Good Day Philadelphia with Mike Jerrick, Alex Holley, Bob Kelly and Sue Serio – will air at 2 p.m. FOX NFL Sunday, hosted by Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee, will air at 4 p.m. They’ll be joined by analysts Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan, and Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, with updates from NFL insider Jay Glazer.
• Jeff McLane asks if Carson Wentz is healthy, should he be Nick Foles’ backup?
• So how can the Eagles win today’s game? Marcus Hayes explores.
• David Murphy writes that pressuring Nick Foles remains the focus for the Saints' defense.
• The Saints will move the ball, but Zach Berman wonders if they will be effective in the red zone.
• Alvin Kamara is keeping his mouth shut about the Eagles after eyebrow-raising comments last summer.
• Saints head coach Sean Payton denied running up the score earlier this season against the Eagles, despite going for it on fourth down in the fourth quarter with a 31-point lead.
