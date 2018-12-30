The Eagles will take on the Washington Redskins at 4:25 p.m. at FedEx Field with their playoff hopes still intact. But they’ll also be keeping one eye on the scoreboard, as Philadelphia needs the Chicago Bears to beat the Minnesota Vikings to even have a chance of landing in the playoffs as the NFC’s No. 6 seed.
Calling the game will be a familiar broadcast crew from Fox - play-by-play announcer Chris Myers and color analyst Daryl Johnston. This will be the third Eagles game this season called by the former Cowboys fullback, and the ninth Birds game featuring a former Dallas player in the booth.
Former Cowboys star Troy Aikman has Johnston beat, as the Hall of Fame quarterback has called four Eagles games this season. Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin was part of a successful four-man booth that called the Eagles 24-18 win over the Jaguars in London in Week 8.
Then there’s Jason Witten, who retired from the Cowboys to join ESPN’s new Monday Night Football booth. Witten called the Eagles 28-13 win over the Redskins in Week 13, where he drew the ire of Eagles fans for waiting just eight minutes to mention every broadcaster’s favorite negative trope involving fans in Philadelphia — throwing snowballs at Santa Claus.
Even if the Eagles make the playoffs, expect the Dallas-centric trend to continue. During the first week of the playoffs, three of the four broadcast crews feature a former Cowboys player - Aikman on Fox, Witten on ESPN, and Tony Romo on CBS. The NFL will announce next week’s playoff schedule later this evening.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch today’s game:
When: Sunday, Dec. 30
Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Md.
Time: 4:25 p.m. kickoff
TV: FOX (Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app and Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Craig Wrolstad
As with every game, staff writers Zach Berman, Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Our Eagles live blog, moderated by EJ Smith, will launch around 4:15 p.m. Notes and observations about the game will be at philly.com/eagles and in our Early Birds newsletter.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at 3 p.m. Ed Rendell, the former Pennsylvania governor and Daily News columnist, will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live following the game.
As far as local network pre-game shows go, FOX 29 will air Fox 29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m. (featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin) and CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells) and Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
The only other game Eagles fans really care about – the Minnesota Vikings 4:25 p.m. matchup with the Chicago Bears – won’t be available on broadcast TV in Philadelphia, since it’s also airing on Fox. Instead, in addition to the Eagles game, football fans in Philadelphia will have their choice between three games on local television Sunday afternoon.
The 1 p.m game on Fox will be the Cowboys taking on the Giants in a meaningless NFC East matchup with no playoff implications, as Dallas is already locked as the No. 4 seed in the NFC. Despite that, the game will air in most markets across the country, with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis – the voice of Madden – in the booth.
Over on CBS, the 1 p.m. game will feature the Jets at the Patriots, who have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the AFC thanks to the Eagles 32-30 win over the Texans last week (which the Patriots thanked the Birds for on Twitter). Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts have the call for that game.
Despite the Eagles playing in the afternoon on Fox, CBS will also air the 4:25 matchup between the Bengals and the Steelers (the NFL’s blackout rule is lifted during in Week 17). At 8-6-1, the Steelers still have a shot at making the playoffs, but need a win or a tie and some help. Sound familiar?
