Tonight, the Eagles will take on the Los Angeles Rams on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in a primetime match-up hoping back-up quarterback Nick Foles can keep the team’s slim playoff hopes alive.
Calling the game will be Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth, who many Eagles fans still dislike over his mixed performance calling Super Bowl LII. It’s worth pointing out that Collinsworth praised Foles throughout the Super Bowl broadcast, and told the Inquirer and Daily News at the beginning of the season he understands why Eagles fans were frustrated with how he approached two Eagles touchdown catches during the game.
“It was the first time during a call that I think my frustration came out. I was frustrated and strictly talking about the fact that I’ll never get these rules," Collinsworth said at the beginning of the season. “I love the Eagles.”
This week, Collinsworth went viral over what the internet has dubbed the “Collinsworth Slide,” the moment each week when the camera pans and Michaels introduces him to the broadcast. NBC fully embraced the meme by sharing a collection of Collinsworth’s entrances this season, and The Action Network’s Darren Rovell was crushed over his response to the obviously fake video.
“If it’s funny and makes me laugh, I’m all good with it,” Collinsworth told For the Win about suddenly becoming internet famous. “God forbid I do the ‘Electric Slide’ at a wedding or something. People would lose their minds.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch today’s game:
When: Sunday, Dec. 16
Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Time: 8:20 p.m. kickoff
TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app and Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Bill Vinovich
As with every game, staff writers Zach Berman, Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Our Eagles live blog, moderated by Jonathan Tannenwald, will launch around 8 p.m. Notes and observations about the game will be at philly.com/eagles and in our Early Birds newsletter.
Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger, and Barrett Brooks, will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 6:30 p.m. Ed Rendell, the former Pennsylvania governor and Daily News columnist, will join the crew back in the studio for Eagles Postgame Live following the game.
NBC10 will air NBC10 News: Sunday Night Special at 6 p.m., hosted by John Clark. Football Night in America, co-hosted by Mike Tirico and Liam McHugh and featuring Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison, airs at 7 p.m.
With the Eagles playing on Sunday night, football fans in Philadelphia will have their choice between three games on local television.
CBS had initially scheduled the Redskins match-up against the Jaguars to air at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia, but switched at the last minute to the Giants, who are taking on the Titans at home in MetLife Stadium. Greg Gumbel, Trent Green, and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians are calling the game.
Over on Fox at 1 p.m., Eagles fans can root against the Cowboys, who are taking on the Colts in Indianapolis. Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis, the voice of Madden, are in the booth.
At 4:25 p.m., Philadelphia (and the rest of the country) will get the Patriots traveling to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are calling the game.
• Carson Wentz has fractured vertebra and sought outside opinion on his back, Jeff McLane reports. Marcus Hayes questioned the team’s medical staff.
• Nick Foles replaced an injured Wentz and beat the Rams last year. Despite that, Bob Ford warns Eagles fans not to expect a repeat.
• The Eagles need to make a commitment to more two tight-end sets featuring Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, Paul Domowitch writes.
• Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, a Pittsburgh native who was the 2017 defensive player of the year, is on track to win back-to-back awards, writes Zach Berman.
• The Eagles will likely play without their top three cornerbacks from the beginning of the season, and the Rams have Brandin Cooks, one of the NFL’s top deep threats. “It’s not ideal,” writes Berman.
