The Eagles will try to take a step toward defending their Super Bowl championship this afternoon when they take on the Chicago Bears in today’s NFC Wild Card game. The Eagles are the No. 6 seed, and are once again underdogs heading into Soldier Field, but at least one NBC pundit thinks they have a real chance of repeating last year’s miraculous run.
Former head coach Tony Dungy was among a few national pundits who gave the Eagles a chance last year in the playoffs with Nick Foles at quarterback, calling the eventual Super Bowl champions “a team of destiny.” And earlier this season, he was the only member of the NBC crew who thought the Eagles had any chance of defeating the high-flying Rams in Los Angeles.
So what does Dungy think of the Eagles’ chances this afternoon?
“I think they definitely have the right type of team to go into Chicago and win,” Dungy told the Inquirer and Daily News on Friday while preparing for NBC’s Football Night in America pre-game show. “I think with Nick Foles, it will lead Doug Pederson into calling a more balanced game that will be effective against Chicago … Foles certainly isn’t a negative to me in this game, and may even be a positive right now.”
Dungy said the one thing that makes him nervous about the Eagles this season is the team’s banged-up secondary, which doesn’t have a true playoff-caliber NFL starter outside of Malcolm Jenkins.
“They’ve got all the elements you want in a Super Bowl-caliber team. The only thing that worries me is if they beat Chicago, they’ll have two games against really top offensive firepower in New Orleans and Los Angeles, probably,” Dungy said. “But they’ve already done it once in Los Angeles, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch today’s game:
When: Sunday, Jan. 6
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
Time: 4:40 p.m. kickoff
TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app and Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Tony Corrente
As with every game, staff writers Zach Berman, Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Our Eagles live blog, moderated by Jonathan Tannenwald, will launch around 4:20 p.m. Notes and observations about the game will be at philly.com/eagles and in our Early Birds newsletter.
On NBC, Mike Tirico and Liam McHugh (straight from announcing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new show The Titan Games) will co-host Football Night in America at 4 p.m., which features Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Chris Simms, and NFL insider Mike Florio.
NBC Sports Philadelphia will start the day at 2 p.m. with Philly vs. Chicago, with Michael Barkann, Barrett Brooks, and Marc Farzetta pitted against NBC Sports Chicago’s Laurence Holmes, Luke Stuckmeyer and JJ Stankevitz. Eagles Pregame Live kicks off at 2:30 p.m. with Barkann, Brooks, Seth Joyner, and Ray Didinger. Eagles Postgame Live will air immediately after, followed by End Game with Farzetta, Brooks and Joyner.
NBC10 will air Eagles GamePlan at 1 p.m. with John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick, followed by Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 1:30 p.m., hosted by Danny Pommells. NBC 10 Sunday Night Special, hosted by Clark and Keith Jones, will air at 2 p.m.
FOX 29 will air Fox 29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m., featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin.
• Who is doubting Nick Foles this time around? No one, writes Paul Domowitch.
• If Doug Pederson’s demeanor is any indication, the Eagles are in good shape, writes Mike Sielski.
• Can the Eagles stop Khalil Mack? Jeff McLane breaks down the film.
• Former Eagles kicker Cody Parkey has missed a lot of field goals this season for the Bears. Marcus Hayes wonders if he’ll be the difference on Sunday.
• While the Eagles will depend on Darren Sproles, Zach Berman writes that the Bears have their own Sproles-like player in Tarik Cohen.
Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 6
Eagles show reminders of Super Bowl team in win over Atlanta Falcons
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 16
Ryan Fitzpatrick, DeSean Jackson use big plays to haunt team marred by injuries
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 23
In 2018 debut, Carson Wentz relies on defense to come through in clutch
Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 30
Eagles drop to 2-2 as defense can’t stop Marcus Mariota in overtime
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 7
Penalties, turnovers plague Birds in rare home loss
Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 11
It took until Week 6, but the Eagles finally played to expectations
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 21
Birds give up 17-point lead in fourth quarter for worst collapse in years
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 28
Birds escape London with important win
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 4
Bye week
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 11
Birds fall to 4-5 in an important NFC East game
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 18
Birds embarrassed in New Orleans with worst loss in more than a decade
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 25
Jake Elliott’s 43-yard field goal keeps Birds alive in the NFC East
Week 13: Monday, Dec. 3
Carson Wentz stars as Birds show signs of life in big NFC East win
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 9
Birds lose in overtime to fall to 6-7 and spoil their hopes of first place
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 16
Thanks to Nick Foles, Birds keep postseason hopes alive after upset win
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 23
After wild fourth quarter, Nick Foles and Jake Elliott keep playoff hopes alive
Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 30
After dominant win, Birds are in playoffs and will face Bears