Fletcher Cox was named NFC defensive player of the week for his three-sack performance in the Week 17 win over Washington.
Cox, who finished with a career-high 10.5 sacks, had 6.5 sacks in the final six games of the season. This was the second time in his career that he won defensive player of the week. The first time came in 2015 when he had three sacks against New Orleans.
The Eagles are going to need a big game from Cox against Chicago, who have allowed only 33 sacks this season.
The Eagles only had a walkthrough on Wednesday, so their injury report was an estimation. Had they practiced, linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), and quarterback Carson Wentz (back) would have been the only players out. There’s little to worry about with Bennett, whose mid-week work has been managed in recent weeks.
Quarterback Nick Foles (ribs), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (knee), center Jason Kelce (knee), tackle Jason Peters (quadriceps), guard Isaac Seumalo (chest), and wide receiver Mike Wallace (ankle) would have been limited.
The Eagles practice on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.
Get insights on the Eagles delivered straight to your inbox with Early Birds, beat writer Zach Berman’s newsletter for Eagles fans. Click here to sign up.