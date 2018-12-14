Aaron Donald, who was the 2017 defensive player of the year, is on track to win back-to-back awards. Donald leads the NFL with 16.5 sacks, and the Eagles offensive linemen know the challenge he presents. Cox, who has 6.5 sacks, is still having a strong season for the Eagles. He absorbs double-teams throughout games and has been one of the few consistent performers on the Eagles defense. He’s one of the elite players in the league, and it’s not often he goes into a game in which he’s not the best interior lineman on the field. Sunday will be one of them, though.