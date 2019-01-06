It’s hardly surprising Eagles fans took on the Windy City in full force.
With the Birds back in the playoffs thanks to a 5-1 win down the stretch, fans took the opportunity to travel to Chicago to take in the wild-card matchup against the Bears.
A number of fan clubs organized trips, which featured plenty of “E-A-G-L-E-S” chants and green jerseys.
It appears a huge Eagles party was held at Chicago’s Hopsmith bar. Let’s hope they had some Yards on tap.
This fellow made the mistake of walking into one establishment in the absolute worst get-up you could choose. And he was roundly booed for it.
Eagles fans in Philly hit the parking lot outside Soldier Field. It might be the Bears' first playoff game in years, but that wouldn’t stop Birds' fans from being heard.
And back home, people were in the tailgating spirit, camping out outside Lincoln Financial Field before kickoff.
The hype wasn’t limited to the bars, either. Even in the airport en route to the game, Eagles fans showed off.
But one fan group took the cake, 3,000 miles away.
The South Bay Eagles Alliance based in Hermosa Beach in Orange County, Calif., recreated an important moment in our country’s history -- with a fantastic Eagles twist.
Instead of crossing the Delaware, those intrepid fans took a decisively SoCal approach by hopping on a paddleboard with a replica Super Bowl trophy and an Eagles mask.
Fans had plenty of jokes, too.
Other area teams had to show their support.
And he may be just a friend, but rapper Biz Markie threw his support behind the defending champs.
How are you preparing? One fan offered up her dad’s silly (but effective?) superstition.
“Talked to Dad this morning and he said he convinced himself that if he didn’t cut himself shaving they would win, it took him hours but it’s a W.”
