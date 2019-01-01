Looking at the roster, it is easy to piece together a list of reasons to believe that the Eagles have already achieved the hardest part of their journey by qualifying for the postseason. They have an offensive line that, when healthy, is among the best in the game. They have a defensive line capable of disrupting even the most efficient of quarterbacks. They have a coaching staff that has a history of knowing which strings on the play sheet to pull when, and a long track record of out-gameplanning opponents. And, of course, they have Foles.