Wentz’s status gained relevance when Foles had to leave Sunday’s 24-0 victory over Washington with a rib-chest injury, the event that occasioned Sudfeld’s TD pass. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday that tests were negative for any fracture and Foles will start this Sunday afternoon’s wild-card round playoff game at the Chicago Bears, and a medical source said Foles should be fine. But Foles has taken hard hits in the chest-rib area in each of the last two games. If he has more trouble, would the Eagles really ride with Sudfeld in the playoffs, or is there any way they might feel comfortable letting Wentz play again?