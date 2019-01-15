One year ago, that was an MVP candidate. Wentz played at a high level at times this season, although his performances were less consistent and there were fewer wins. Wentz was dealing with his injury during the season – even if the extent was unknown – but he did not want to use that as an excuse for his play. He said it was “not a factor” on gameday. He would not rule out whether effects from the knee injury led to problems with the back, but he also wouldn’t say that was the cause and he said it “it’s hard to play that game in hindsight.”