Graham is in the final season of a four-year, $26-million deal signed in March 2015, when he hadn’t established himself as a premier talent, and Kelly was getting rid of players drafted by Howie Roseman. Graham said Wednesday he thought he was going to be cut after the 2014 preseason, but Travis Long, an undrafted 2013 rookie that the Kelly regime liked, tore his ACL in the final preseason game. Graham then did enough that season to merit a new contract. In 2015, he started more than half the games for the first time.