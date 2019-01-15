Brandon Brooks said his torn Achilles tendon comes with a six-to-eight-month recovery period, a timetable that would make a Week 1 return realistic. In fact, Brooks said he hopes he can rejoin the team “sometime in June and July.”
“Trying to stay positive,” Brooks said Monday. “Really, after the non-weight-bearing period and the boot phase, which is six, seven weeks, I can start getting after it from there. So I look forward to that time.”
Brooks, who knew it was a significant injury from the moment it occurred, said that the injury “reignited a fire” in him. Considering he’s been a Pro Bowler the last two seasons, Brooks has already played at a high level.
He’s already looked at other offensive linemen who’ve recovered from the injury -- including teammate Jason Peters.
Running back Darren Sproles is considering playing another season even though it was believed that 2018 would be his final year in the NFL.
“I really don’t know yet,” Sproles said. “I was going to take time away and then I was going to make my decision.”
Sproles returned for his 14th season because he did not want his career to end with an injury-shortened 2017 campaign. He was also determined to move up on the NFL’s list of all-time all-purpose yards. However, Sproles was limited to six regular-season games because of a hamstring injury. He finished with 120 rushing yards, 160 receiving yards, and 85 combined return yards.
Sproles said that the Eagles indicated they would welcome him back next season. “It all depends on how I’m feeling,” he said.
Alshon Jeffery’s missed catch in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ loss on Sunday might be the lasting memory from the game, but it was impressive that he was even on the field. Jeffery confirmed that he played through cracked ribs, although he did not want to discuss the extent of the injury. Jeffery said it was more painful to play through the cracked ribs than the torn rotator cuff he endured in 2017.
“Happened in the Chicago game, like the last drive when I caught a pass over the middle,” Jeffery said. “I am just there to compete, whatever happens happens. I go out on the field for my teammates, so it is what it is.”
Jeffery said he appreciated the support he has received from Eagles fans since the ill-fated ending.
“I hated that it ended that way, but we will be back next year,” Jeffery said.
The Eagles signed their practice-squad players to reserve/future contracts that will keep them on the team this offseason. The players are LB Asantay Brown, C Anthony Fabiano, G Kaleb Johnson, CB Jeremiah McKinnon, WR Braxton Miller, WR Dorren Miller, DE Joe Ostman, RB Donnel Pumphrey, CB Chandon Sullivan, and TE Will Tye.
