“I look at it almost like growing up … Football-wise, it’s like I was born and raised in Houston … learned how to be a pro,” Brooks said yesterday. “Coming here, it was almost like maturing into a man. I was a little older … I went through [a struggle with anxiety], which showed me a lot, off the field, like, what kind of person I am. But also I got to grow with these guys. Won a championship here. Houston will always have a special place in my heart, because they took the chance of drafting me. I’ll definitely be a little emotional about [playing the Texans]. Happy for those guys’ success down there, happy for the guys I still talk to down there.”