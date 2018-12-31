Those who jumped on the Eagles immediately after the Bears' line opened already are feeling good. So what if kickoff is still almost a week away, they’re already ahead.
SugarHouse Casino, the only sportsbook currently operating in Philadelphia, opened the Eagles as 6.5-point underdogs shortly after the Bears eliminated the Vikings. Chicago’s win set up the Eagles-Bears wild-card matchup on Sunday (4:40 p.m., NBC).
But the Eagles victory at Washington came with a scare when their starting quarterback -- and last year’s Super Bowl hero -- left in the fourth quarter with an apparent rib injury.
“Last night, when the first line came out, there was limited info on [Nick] Foles’ injury,” explained Mattias Stetz, the COO for Rush Street Interactive, which operates the SugarHouse’s online gaming arm. As optimism emerged about Foles’ status for the Bears game, RSI adjusted its line down to 5.
“My plan is to get ready to roll,” Foles said after Sunday’s game.
Doug Pederson confirmed Monday that Foles will start against the Bears.
Online betting is available only in New Jersey in this region, but Rush Street Interactive provides the odds for the retail casino in Fishtown. Their Eagles’ money line is +190 and the over-under for Sunday’s game is 42.
As of Monday morning, New Jersey apps Caesars, William Hill and MGM had not posted an Eagles line presumably because of Foles' uncertainty.
In the other wild-card games, SugarHouse has Houston at -2.5 to Indianapolis (4:35 p.m., Saturday); Seattle -2.5 to Dallas (8:15 p.m., Saturday) and Baltimore -2.5 to the Chargers (1:05 p.m. Sunday). All of the favorites are playing at home.
The Eagles also are tied with Seattle for SugarHouse’s largest longshots to win the Super Bowl at 28-1. The list: