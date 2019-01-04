Chicago doesn’t have anyone at the skill positions, though, who can’t be covered by one defender. The multifaceted Tarik Cohen is probably the Bears’ biggest weapon, but I expect safety Malcolm Jenkins to keep him in check. Chicago coach Matt Nagy has done a wonderful job catering to the skill set of his players, but there’s been a cap at quarterback with Mitch Trubisky. He can be forced into mistakes, and I think that will ultimately be what gets the Eagles over the top.