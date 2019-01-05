Parkey has been something of a nightmare for the Bears, who believed he would return to his 2014 form. Parkey tore groin muscles three games into the 2015 Eagles and was cut out of training camp the following summer. The Browns picked him up for the rest of that season but waived him the following September. The Dolphins claimed him for 2017. He made 21 of 23 field goals and 26 of 29 PATs for Miami, which prompted the Bears to sign him to a four-year, $15 million contract with $9 million in guaranteed money, a contract with salary-cap ramifications that likely saved him from being released by the Bears.