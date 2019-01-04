As an added bonus to this season’s drama, Foles has been smacked in the ribs so hard in the last two games he had to leave the field. The first time it was just for one play. Last Sunday, he missed the final 10 snaps of the game. (Depending on the team’s largesse, that cost him a $1 million bonus. One of his contract stipulations this season was that if the team made the playoffs and he took 33 percent of the snaps during the regular season, he got the bonus. By missing those 10 snaps, he played just 32.7 percent, falling short of 33 percent by four snaps. Maybe the team will give him the benefit of the doubt, but it doesn’t have to.)