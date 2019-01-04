The Eagles, no strangers to difficult paths, have been given the most rock-strewn of all as they begin their postseason attempt to repeat as NFL champions.
The odds are not with them, but so what? Being underdogs again despite their gleaming trophy was the real “new normal” this season as they fought through the standard Super Bowl hangover, a demolition derby’s worth of dents and dings, and ultimately the loss once again of their franchise quarterback. This team laughs at long odds, or at least stifles a chuckle.
“Every game has almost been a must-win for us the past six weeks, and we won five of them,” tight end Zach Ertz said. “Obviously, we’d love to have a bye week like we did last year, but we’re excited for the opportunity we have.”
They didn’t flinch in mid-November when a rump-roasting in New Orleans left them at 4-6, and they didn’t change course when Carson Wentz was lost to a fractured vertebra following a disheartening loss at Dallas three weeks later. Even last Sunday, when the odds against making the playoffs were still 3-to-1 against them, they went into FedEx Field with a swagger. In the hallway outside their locker room as they blasted music and danced following the outcomes that punched their ticket, the Redskins marching band trooped through the celebration.
“Man, they came in here today partying,” one trombone player said admiringly to another.
The Eagles might not win their wild-card round playoff Sunday against the Chicago Bears in Soldier Field, but it won’t be because they are overwhelmed by the moment. They will go in partying once again, and see how long it might last.
“It’s a one-game season,” said quarterback Nick Foles, “but that’s how it’s been for us for the last several weeks. We had to win to stay alive.”
Once again, as was the case a year ago when Foles replaced an injured Carson Wentz, he is the most improbable part of the tale as the Eagles try to make it back to the Super Bowl with a journey that will require three wins on the road.
Since the NFL went to a wild-card format more than 40 years ago, only four teams have survived that path: the 1985 Patriots, the 2005 Steelers, the 2007 Giants, and the 2010 Packers. All four of those teams had better records than the 9-7 Eagles. Of course, none of those teams were defending champions and had the Super Bowl MVP as their quarterback.
“It’s a unique situation every time I wear this jersey now. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Foles said. “I’m aware of it and it means a lot to me to wear this jersey and be a part of this team. The only thing I know is I get to wear it one more time on game day. That’s what we’re preparing for and we’ll see what happens.”
Because Wentz is still the future of the franchise at the position, and because Foles is slated to make $20 million next season unless the Eagles opt out, the odds are that Foles’ tenure with the team will end for a second time with the next loss. It’s a weird situation, given what happened last season and what has happened this season, but it is reality.
“We all feel that,” receiver Alshon Jeffery said. “We know this locker room will never be the same next year.”
So, perhaps, Sunday is it, as Foles and the Eagles try their luck against one of the best defenses in the league. The quarterback enters the game with the highest postseason passer rating (113.2) in NFL history. In consecutive weeks to end the regular season, Foles set a new team single-game record with 471 passing yards, and then completed 25 straight passes to tie a league record against Washington. In the postseason that included the Super Bowl win, Foles completed 72.6 percent of his passes, another league record. The guys in the next three spots on that list are named Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. You tell me. What isn’t possible?
As an added bonus to this season’s drama, Foles has been smacked in the ribs so hard in the last two games he had to leave the field. The first time it was just for one play. Last Sunday, he missed the final 10 snaps of the game. (Depending on the team’s largesse, that cost him a $1 million bonus. One of his contract stipulations this season was that if the team made the playoffs and he took 33 percent of the snaps during the regular season, he got the bonus. By missing those 10 snaps, he played just 32.7 percent, falling short of 33 percent by four snaps. Maybe the team will give him the benefit of the doubt, but it doesn’t have to.)
Against the Bears, Foles will wear a standard flak jacket, and also indicated he might have a little bit more protection, but not too much.
“I want to be able to function and move around,” Foles said.
If that leaves him at risk, so be it. The whole team has been as risk for much of the season. Sunday in Soldier Field is nothing new. The road to their destination is the hardest of all – through Chicago, New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams, in all probability; teams that are a combined 20-4 at home – but they will go in partying.
How they come out will depend a lot on the laconic backup quarterback who just wants to keep playing in the uniform. It doesn’t make sense, but bet against them at your own peril.