And still there they were, down five with 4 minutes, 48 seconds left in regulation, embarking on a 12-play, 60-yard drive to take the lead – on a two-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass from Nick Foles to Golden Tate – trying to wring every last drop of tension out of a nerve-tingling night. They had been in this position before, tight game, win or go home, and it was to their credit, especially their defense’s, that they were in it again. This time, though, they needed help from Bears kicker, and former Eagles kicker, Cody Parkey. From 43 yards out to win the game, Parkey drilled his attempt off the left upright and the crossbar. A miss. A rather remarkable way for the Super Bowl champions to extend their attempt to defend their title.