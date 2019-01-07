Not really that. More so just what I learned on those stages is just how to calm myself in a chaotic moment. When there’s, you know, from the outside world, a ton of pressure. And just really simplifying it in my head. Getting in the huddle, looking at the guys that I trust, knowing that it’s all on the line for us and we’re just going to get the job done. It’s just belief in one another. That’s just from, you know, being around these guys, having the relationship. And that’s what wins games in the fourth quarter. We talk about brotherhood. Going to work every single day.