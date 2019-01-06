CHICAGO — The Eagles have offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo back in uniform for Sunday’s opening-round playoff game against the Chicago Bears after missing three games because of a pectoral injury. Defensive back Avonte Maddox is also active despite injuring his oblique on Thursday.
For the Bears, tight end Trey Burton is inactive against his former team because of a groin injury.
The Eagles' inactives are linebacker DJ.Alexander, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, cornerback Sidney Jones, wide receiver Mike Wallace, offensive lineman Matt Pryor, offensive lineman Chance Warmack, and quarterback Carson Wentz.
Hector, Pryor, and Warmack are healthy scratches. All the others were declared out because oof injuries.
Seumalo is expected to start at left guard over Stefen Wisniewski, although coach Doug Pederson has not yet confirmed it. Wisniewski, the Eagles' Super Bowl starter, started the past three games while Seumalo was out. Seumalo took reps next to center Jason Kelce during the period of practice open to reporters.
Burton’s injury came up late in the week. Adam Shaheen is the top tight end without Burton in the lineup. He has five catches this season.