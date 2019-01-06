Referee: Tony Corrente. This is his 20th year as a referee, and his 18th postseason game. He’s done seven wild card games, five divisional games, five conference championship games and Super Bowl XLI. The Eagles are 6-12 in games Corrente has overseen, with the most recent one being the Dec. 3 win over Washington at Lincoln Financial Field. The Bears are 11-9 in games Corrente has overseen, and the last one was a while ago: Nov. 12, 2017, when they beat the Packers at Soldier Field.