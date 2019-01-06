Get live updates and analysis as the Eagles visit the Bears in the opening round of the playoffs from our reporters and columnists in the press box at Soldier Field in Chicago, and share your thoughts on the action in our live chat with Jonathan Tannenwald.
Here are some things to know about the game:
TV/online streaming: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya), NBCSports.com
Radio: 94WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Line: Bears -6.5
Over-under: 41.5
Referee: Tony Corrente. This is his 20th year as a referee, and his 18th postseason game. He’s done seven wild card games, five divisional games, five conference championship games and Super Bowl XLI. The Eagles are 6-12 in games Corrente has overseen, with the most recent one being the Dec. 3 win over Washington at Lincoln Financial Field. The Bears are 11-9 in games Corrente has overseen, and the last one was a while ago: Nov. 12, 2017, when they beat the Packers at Soldier Field.
0:00 2nd — Bears 6, Eagles 3: Cody Parkey kicked a 29-yard field goal at the buzzer. Overall in the first half, the Eagles dropped two potential interceptions and committed three penalties — including two on third downs that gave Chicago first downs.
5:18 2nd: Nick Foles went for it all on 2nd and 9 from the Bears' 21, but was picked off in the end zone by Adrian Amos.
9:38 2nd — Eagles 3, Bears 3: Chicago forced Nick Foles into his first interception of the game, but had to settle for a 36-yard field goal by Cody Parkey.
9:32 1st — Eagles 3, Bears 0: Jake Elliott capped off the game’s opening drive with a 43-yard field goal.
