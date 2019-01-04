“It’s no secret Buddy wasn’t the most liked head coach in the NFL and his band of misfits weren’t the most liked guys,” Joyner said. “We were snapping necks, breaking legs, and taking names. Maybe they thought, 'OK, they’re down now, what better way to get rid of these guys? If they go to the NFC championship and make it to the Super Bowl, my goodness, is that the image of the NFL we want to portray?’ ”