However, with the game on the line, he came up with two catches on the Eagles’ game-winning drive: the first a 15-yard grab with yards after catch, and the second an 11-yard snag on a crucial third-and-9. Jeffery was clearly pumped up about playing against his former team. Groh, he said, had to calm him down before the game. But Jeffery did what he’s done over the last two seasons for the Eagles: Come up big in big spots. In the Eagles’ last four games, he’s caught 22 passes for 383 yards and a touchdown.