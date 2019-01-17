The Eagles have parted ways with defensive line coach Chris Wilson, wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer and assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung, according to an NFL source.
The team chose not to renew Wilson after his three-year contract expired. Brewer was with the Eagles for just one season. He had never previously coached in the NFL and reportedly is going back to college to be Louisville’s receivers coach.
Chung’s three-year deal also expired.
Wilson had also never been an assistant coach in the NFL. He had a long, decorated college resume, though, and had coached Eagles All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox at Mississippi State. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has often called the D-line the engine of his defense. Production was there, but someone new will coach the unit next season.
Brewer had coached Eagles receiver Mack Hollins at North Carolina. Hollins missed all season after sports hernia surgery. Eagles receivers occasionally had issues lining up this season, and there were also problems with substitutions, which are the responsibility of the assistant.
The Eagles are looking for their fourth receivers coach in four seasons. Mike Groh was promoted to offensive coordinator last offseason. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week that all three of his coordinators — Schwartz, Groh and special-teams coach Dave Fipp — would return.