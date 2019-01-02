“I know how our team has really fought the last month of the season, the last month and a half of the season,” he said. “It does give you a little comfort knowing that we’ve gone through this grind and we’re here now. We have to continue to grind, continue to work. I don’t think it’s any easier. It’s a different team, different set of circumstances. We have to travel. If we’re fortunate to win, we have to travel again. It feels different, but the excitement is the same.”