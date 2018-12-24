“That’s a bad call. I feel like that was a horrible call,” said Swearinger about Manusky’s decision to have the Washington defense play a man-to-man coverage on a play that resulted in a crucial penalty and allowed the Titans to score the go-ahead points. " ... I’m not the D-coordinator, but we didn’t make the plays. I guess we didn’t make the plays. And there’s plenty of plays out there to make.”