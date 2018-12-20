“Done well against some of them; haven’t done well against others,” Jenkins said. “The thing it comes down to is, we’ll have ways to put ourselves in position to stop him, but at the point of attack, you’ve got to be able to win. One guy, two guys, three guys — it doesn’t matter if he goes up over all of them. It’s obviously a tough matchup, one that we’ll monitor. We’ll know where he is. But guys are going to have to win. There’s no way around that.”