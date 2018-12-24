Over those 11 weeks that he sat out – the injury was more than the average hamstring strain, but he won’t reveal the true diagnosis or full severity – Sproles feared that he might not play again, that he might not fulfill his purpose in returning this season: ending his career on his own terms. That worry trickled down to his teammates as they saw him in the trainers’ room each day and in every team meeting. “We’re always aware of how important he is to the team and what he brings,” Brooks said. “It was definitely tough to see him hurt.” Yet the Eagles banked that he would come back, never placing him on injured reserve, holding out hope that he could and would deliver them the sort of performance he did Sunday.