Starting corners Jalen Mills (foot) and Ronald Darby (knee) would be down for the season before LeBlanc saw his first defensive snaps, in the 48-7 blowout loss to the Saints, Nov. 18. Nickel corner Sidney Jones would suffer a hamstring setback in that game. The team was playing De’Vante Bausby, whom it had cut from the practice squad in September, and Chandon Sullivan, a rookie brought up from the practice squad. Starting safety Rodney McLeod also was on injured reserve, a circumstance that for a while pulled rookie corner Avonte Maddox out of cornerbacking and into safetying. Oh, and Maddox suffered knee and ankle injuries against the Saints that would cause him to miss the next three games.