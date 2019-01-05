It lasted 15 weeks, but for today’s AFC Wild Card match-up between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans this afternoon, ESPN is saying goodbye to the clunky, elevated cart on the sideline derisively known as the “Booger Mobile.”
ESPN has confirmed it won’t use the elevated cart Monday Night Football analyst Booger McFarland has been perched on this season as part of it’s only NFL playoff broadcast. Sports Business Daily’s John Ourand was first to report the news.
Due to weather conditions during the Monday Night Football finale between the Raiders and the Broncos on Dec. 24 in Oakland, ESPN moved Booger into the booth alongside play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore and fellow analyst Jason Witten.
After being ripped all season by critics over awkward pauses and Witten’s many flubs, ESPN’s production team was pleased with the dynamic the three announcers had in the booth together in Week 16, according to a source. So the network made the decision to ditch the “Booger Mobile” for its only playoff game and keep McFarland in the booth alongside Witten and Tessitore.
The move isn’t that surprising. ESPN already had to tweak McFarland’s cart earlier this season after fans in the stands complained the bulky sideline contraption blocked their view of the action on the field. And the New York Post’s Andrew Marchund reported McFarland would be in the booth during the Pro Bowl and ESPN’s international broadcast of the Super Bowl.
ESPN hasn’t officially declared the “Booger Mobile” dead for next season, but it seems highly unlikely we’ll see the elevated cart driving up and down the sideline come September.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch today’s games:
When: Saturday, January 5
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Time: 4:35 p.m. kickoff
TV: ABC, ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters)
Radio: 94.1 WIP via Westwood One (Mike Tirico, Brian Griese, Hub Arkush)
Streaming: ESPN, ABC apps (require cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app and Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Bill Vinovich
When: Saturday, January 5
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Time: 8:15 p.m. kickoff
TV: FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers)
Radio: 94.1 WIP via Westwood One (Kevin Kugler, Jason Taylor, Ed Werder)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app and Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Walt Anderson
On the NFL Network, coverage begins at 9 a.m. with a three-hour edition of Good Morning Football: Weekend, hosted by Colleen Wolfe and featuring analysts Michael Robinson, Steve Smith Sr., and Mike Garafolo. NFL GameDay Morning starts at noon., hosted by Rich Eisen alongside analysts Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner and Michael Irvin. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport will provide live updates throughout the morning.
ESPN will preview the Colts-Texans Wild Card game with a special Postseason NFL Countdown at 3 p.m. hosted by Suzy Kolber. She’ll be joined by analysts Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Charles Woodson, Steve Young, and Louis Riddick, with sideline reporter Lisa Salters providing live updates.
At 7:30 p.m., FOX will preview the Seahawks-Cowboys Wild Card game with a Saturday edition of FOX NFL Sunday, hosted by Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee. They’ll be joined by analysts Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, and Michael Strahan, with updates from NFL insider Jay Glazer.