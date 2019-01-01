Schwartz’s group came a long way down the stretch after getting humiliated in New Orleans, 48-7, when the injury crisis was so acute, the defense was pretty much signing guys off the street to play in the secondary. Schwartz’s defense gave up 955 more yards and 53 more points in 2018 than it did last season, when the team went 13-3 en route to the Super Bowl, but it shut out the Redskins Sunday while limiting them to 89 net yards. Schwartz said the shutout didn’t matter much to him but was a “nice little reward” for his players, signifying their improvement.