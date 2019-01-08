You might wonder if I worry about my future with the Eagles, about the possibility that they’d keep Nick over me. I don’t worry about that, not really, not yet. (Ask me again if we beat the Saints.) I mean, he’s scheduled to make $20 million next season. (Yes, I know how much he’s making next season. If there’s one thing that pro athletes keep track of, it’s the pecking order of who’s getting paid.) It will be tough, even for Howie, to find a way to bring Nick back, and like I said, he wants to be a starter. He deserves to be. And I’d be happy for him. Heck, I’m happy for him now, even as I stay in my corner after every practice and every game. I’m happy for us. I’m just joyless for me.