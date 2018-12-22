FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and quarterback Nick Foles (9) throw before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Philadelphia. Carson Wentz's back injury will likely give Nick Foles another opportunity. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, that Wentz does not require surgery for a stress fracture in his back and the injury could take up to three months to heal. The quarterback is listed as "questionable" for Sunday night's game against the Rams in Los Angeles and is scheduled to travel with the team. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)