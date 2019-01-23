If what PhillyVoice reported is true, and there’s no rational reason to doubt it, then it explains Pederson’s support of Groh — at least, it explains it in part. If, in fact, Wentz bucked Groh (and Pederson) and was insistent on having the full, complex menu of plays at his disposal despite continual upheaval among the offensive personnel; if he declined to hit early reads, or routinely failed to go through his progressions, or too often looked to pass during a run-pass option play; if, consciously or unconsciously, Wentz favored some receivers over others — then the blame lies more at Wentz’s feet than at the feet of Mike Groh.