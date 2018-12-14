Balderdash. It is in no one’s best interests to lie, either by misdirection or omission, about this injury, or about any injury. It makes the players doubt the team’s motives. It also degrades the professional reputations of the medical personnel involved. Some reasons to withhold this sort of information: the player wasn’t forthcoming about his own health; the team did, in fact, knowingly put him in peril; or that the medical staff made mistakes.